AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ATGFF. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

AltaGas Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ATGFF stock opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. AltaGas has a twelve month low of $18.85 and a twelve month high of $24.83.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

