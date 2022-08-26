Altura Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (ALU)

Altura (ALU) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Altura has a total market cap of $12.79 million and approximately $689,692.00 worth of Altura was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Altura has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Altura coin can now be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004817 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001621 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.72 or 0.00803109 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016868 BTC.
Altura Profile
Altura’s total supply is 990,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 625,757,088 coins. Altura’s official Twitter account is @altura_nft.
Buying and Selling Altura
