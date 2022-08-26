Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.84. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. As of December 31, 2021, it held interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

