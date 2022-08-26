Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Short Interest Update

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the July 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALVOF traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,190. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $170.84 million, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.84. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00.
Alvopetro Energy Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alvopetro Energy (ALVOF)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.