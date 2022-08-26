ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ALX Oncology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 12.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,248,000 after buying an additional 427,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,355,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,875,000 after purchasing an additional 13,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 1,161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 395,248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology stock opened at $13.93 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $567.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

