Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Short Interest Update

Amadeus IT Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 2,700.0% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMADY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Amadeus IT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amadeus IT Group from €61.00 ($62.24) to €53.00 ($54.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays cut their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €68.00 ($69.39) to €65.00 ($66.33) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amadeus IT Group from €74.00 ($75.51) to €69.00 ($70.41) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amadeus IT Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Amadeus IT Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Amadeus IT Group stock opened at $55.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.39 and a beta of 1.18. Amadeus IT Group has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $74.69.

Amadeus IT Group Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

