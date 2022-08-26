Ambrosus (AMB) Trading Up 37.8% Over Last Week

Ambrosus (AMB) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Ambrosus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ambrosus has a market capitalization of $9.27 million and $5.17 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ambrosus Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a PoA coin that uses the

Dagger

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 769,873,000 coins and its circulating supply is 824,218,617 coins. The official message board for Ambrosus is blog.ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ambrosus project aims to improve the global food supply chains by creating an ecosystem where the team can record the entire history of products and execute commercial transactions accordingly. Combining high-tech sensors, blockchain protocol, and smart contracts, Ambrosus is building a community-driven ecosystem to assure the quality, safety & origins of products. Amber is the foundation of the Ambrosus network. Amber powers Ambrosus’s ecosystem, activating and operating the network and all of its associated services. “

Ambrosus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

