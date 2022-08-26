América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Up 180.0% in August

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
América Móvil Stock Down 4.4 %
NYSE AMOV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $22.57.
América Móvil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.
About América Móvil
América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
