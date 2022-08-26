América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV) Short Interest Up 180.0% in August

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

América Móvil Stock Down 4.4 %

NYSE AMOV traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.56. 1,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. América Móvil has a 52-week low of $16.52 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Get América Móvil alerts:

América Móvil Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.1964 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About América Móvil

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of América Móvil by 66.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in América Móvil by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

(Get Rating)

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for América Móvil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for América Móvil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.