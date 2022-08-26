American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 171,216 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 991,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,216 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of Match Group worth $107,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 181.1% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,017,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Match Group Stock Up 4.2 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTCH opened at $60.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 188.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.55 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

MTCH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Match Group from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Match Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Match Group to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Match Group from $128.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Match Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

