American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 396,045 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,155,800 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 3.10% of Ameris Bancorp worth $94,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 530,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,353,000 after purchasing an additional 27,241 shares during the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $745,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 35,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $49.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.22 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.11. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.45% and a return on equity of 10.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

