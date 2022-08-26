American Century Companies Inc. Buys 10,397 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,071,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.29% of State Street worth $93,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on STT. Citigroup upped their price objective on State Street to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on State Street from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on State Street from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.81.

State Street Price Performance

State Street Increases Dividend

State Street stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.79 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day moving average is $75.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.