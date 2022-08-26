American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,331,430 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 129.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,360,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331,430 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 4.38% of Veritex worth $90,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VBTX. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Veritex in the first quarter worth about $218,000. CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Veritex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $292,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com cut Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Veritex to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Veritex Price Performance

Veritex stock opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.99 and a one year high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.14). Veritex had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 35.73%. The company had revenue of $94.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Veritex’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other Veritex news, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,412,806.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terry Earley bought 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.50 per share, with a total value of $35,990.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,390. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 5,528 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $193,756.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,412,806.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

