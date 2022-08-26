American Century Companies Inc. Buys 26,432 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,432 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 6.48% of Deluxe worth $83,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Deluxe by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Deluxe by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Deluxe in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe Stock Performance

NYSE:DLX opened at $21.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.35. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $20.48 and a 1-year high of $40.13.

Deluxe Announces Dividend

Deluxe ( NYSE:DLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $563.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.25 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Deluxe’s payout ratio is currently 90.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Deluxe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Deluxe from $42.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Deluxe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to enterprises, small businesses, and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions, such as digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.