American Century Companies Inc. Buys 5,988 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,988 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $98,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC opened at $376.72 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,341,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $12,339,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,025 shares of company stock worth $2,681,699. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

About KLA

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.