American Century Companies Inc. Buys 95,403 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739,573 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,403 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $87,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CBRL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bank of America cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $149.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

