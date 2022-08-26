American Century Companies Inc. Has $99.79 Million Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,549 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $99,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $237.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 85.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.78 and its 200-day moving average is $179.01.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.06 million. Repligen had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 194,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,933,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 24,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,667 shares in the company, valued at $38,933,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 6,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,656.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,725,187.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,621,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on RGEN. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.00.

Repligen Profile

(Get Rating)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Articles

