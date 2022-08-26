American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,818,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,464 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.74% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $86,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 167.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 105,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 65,917 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 67,835 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 11,177 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KRG opened at $20.63 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.68 and a 12-month high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -135.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KRG shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

