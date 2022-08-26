American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 62.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 418,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 695,344 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of General Dynamics worth $100,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $484,878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at about $538,503,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24,468.7% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,594 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 405,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,060,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,036,000. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
General Dynamics Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $238.01 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $188.64 and a 1 year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $224.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.63.
General Dynamics Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.64%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GD shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
