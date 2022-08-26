American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,696 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of General Mills worth $100,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in General Mills by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 6,676.5% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,001,000 after purchasing an additional 600,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,658,000 after purchasing an additional 319,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:GIS opened at $77.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.54.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 48.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock valued at $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

