American Century Companies Inc. Sells 113,357 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 722,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,357 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $97,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $143.64 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.40.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.92.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

