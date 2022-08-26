American Century Companies Inc. Takes $93.19 Million Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,607,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,191,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.19% of Procore Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 613.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 47,261 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $550,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,081,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,099,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,616,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,182,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total value of $255,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,099,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,949,208. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.75. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.78 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $105.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Procore Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Procore Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

