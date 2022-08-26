American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Stock Price Down 3.2%

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.14. 256,624 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 5,567,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. B. Riley lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 28.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Insider Activity at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased 31,932 shares of company stock valued at $379,435 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Get Rating)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.