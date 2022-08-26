American Express (NYSE:AXP) Position Increased by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in American Express were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in American Express by 4,232.1% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares during the last quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,765 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,350,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in American Express by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 101,025 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Express Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $162.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. American Express has a 1-year low of $134.12 and a 1-year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $121.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

