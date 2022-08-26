Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Receives $32.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.67.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLD. Barclays decreased their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America upgraded Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSE COLD opened at $30.73 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $23.96 and a 12 month high of $37.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -512.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter.
Americold Realty Trust Company Profile
Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Americold Realty Trust (COLD)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.