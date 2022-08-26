Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.15 and last traded at C$2.11. 81,700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 57,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.68 million and a PE ratio of -187.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.93 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.47.

In other Amex Exploration news, Director Victor Cantore bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,634,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,849,590.89.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

