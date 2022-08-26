Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Reduced by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

AMGN stock traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.59. The company had a trading volume of 33,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,486,490. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. The company has a market capitalization of $130.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

