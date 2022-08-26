Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.86

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 90120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 11,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $90,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 932,807 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ellen Rosenberg sold 11,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $111,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 291,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,965 shares of company stock worth $1,063,454. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

