Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.86

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.86 and last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 90120 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.55% and a negative net margin of 87.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics
Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 446,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter.
Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile
Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.