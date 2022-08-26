Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
AMPE opened at $0.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
