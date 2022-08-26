AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $180.00 and last traded at $180.00. 51 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 274,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.00.
AMTD Digital Price Performance
About AMTD Digital
AMTD Digital Inc designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions. It offers digital banking and insurance technology platforms for consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises; and SpiderNet ecosystem, a platform to enhance their investor communication, investor relations, and corporate communication to enhance their valuation.
Further Reading
