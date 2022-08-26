Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05 billion-$3.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.11 billion.

Shares of ADI traded down $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.61. The stock had a trading volume of 130,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,250,247. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.36 and its 200 day moving average is $159.69. Analog Devices has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.61.

In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,135 shares of company stock worth $6,747,882. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

