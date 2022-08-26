Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $77.36

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.36.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.
Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.
Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.
