Analysts Set Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) PT at $77.36

Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.36.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $84.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average is $65.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.13, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after purchasing an additional 48,913 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,264 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $163,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,757,735 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $126,908,000 after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

