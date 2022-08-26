Analysts Set JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target at $6.67

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.67.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of JOANN from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of JOANN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Get JOANN alerts:

JOANN Trading Up 3.7 %

JOANN stock opened at $8.59 on Friday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86. The stock has a market cap of $349.33 million, a P/E ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

JOANN Dividend Announcement

JOANN ( NASDAQ:JOAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. JOANN had a return on equity of 44.49% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. JOANN’s payout ratio is currently 400.04%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOANN

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of JOANN during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in JOANN by 298.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after buying an additional 592,409 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in JOANN by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 351,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 248,750 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 404,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after buying an additional 9,220 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JOANN

(Get Rating)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JOANN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOANN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.