Analyzing CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ) & A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ)

CleanTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:CLAQ – Get Rating) and A2Z Smart Technologies (NASDAQ:AZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CleanTech Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 A2Z Smart Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

CleanTech Acquisition currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.23%. A2Z Smart Technologies has a consensus price target of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 387.80%. Given A2Z Smart Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe A2Z Smart Technologies is more favorable than CleanTech Acquisition.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CleanTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$600,000.00 N/A N/A A2Z Smart Technologies $2.68 million 38.05 -$40.29 million ($0.52) -7.10

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

CleanTech Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than A2Z Smart Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.4% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.7% of CleanTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CleanTech Acquisition and A2Z Smart Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CleanTech Acquisition N/A -7.24% 0.33% A2Z Smart Technologies -358.50% -130.09% -92.61%

Summary

CleanTech Acquisition beats A2Z Smart Technologies on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CleanTech Acquisition

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About A2Z Smart Technologies

A2Z Smart Technologies Corp. provides services in the field of advanced engineering capabilities to the military/security markets and governmental agencies in Israel. The company produces unmanned remote-controlled vehicles and energy power packs; products for the civilian and retail markets; and fuel tank intelligent containment system, a capsule that can be placed in a fuel tank to prevent gas tank explosions. It also offers retail automation solutions for large grocery stores and supermarkets, as well as offers maintenance and calibration services to external and in-house complex electronic systems and products. A2Z Smart Technologies is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

