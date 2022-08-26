Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Andritz in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a €59.00 ($60.20) target price on the stock.

Andritz Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $9.58 on Friday. Andritz has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Andritz Company Profile

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

