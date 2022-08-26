Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ANGPY has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American Platinum in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Anglo American Platinum Price Performance

Shares of ANGPY opened at $12.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.13. Anglo American Platinum has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $28.66.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

