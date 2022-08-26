Angus Energy (LON:ANGS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.05

Angus Energy plc (LON:ANGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.05 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.91 ($0.02), with a volume of 223234074 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).
Angus Energy Trading Up 19.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £49.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.89.
Angus Energy Company Profile
Angus Energy plc, an investment holding company, engages in the development, production, and distribution of hydrocarbons to third parties in the United Kingdom. It holds 80% interests in the Brockham oil field covering 8.9 km2 and the Lidsey oil field covering 5.3 km2 located in Weald Basin; 51% interests in the Saltfleetby gas field covering 91.8 km2 located in Lincolnshire; and 25% interest in the Balcombe field covering 154 km2 located in Weald Basin, as well as 12.5% interests in the A24 Prospect.
Featured Articles
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Angus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.