Ankr (ANKR) Price Hits $0.0406 on Major Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $392.75 million and approximately $159.37 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr coin can now be purchased for $0.0406 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ankr has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004707 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129234 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032834 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078585 BTC.
Ankr Coin Profile
Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 coins. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr.
Buying and Selling Ankr
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.