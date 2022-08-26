Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,053,066 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $2,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 695,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after buying an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,176,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after acquiring an additional 33,201 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 10.6% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 46,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,511 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 18.6% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. 41.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NLY traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.63. The company had a trading volume of 702,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,679,100. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 178.91% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $475.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.92%.

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.25 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

