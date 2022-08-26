Anoncoin Price Tops $0.0204 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. Anoncoin has a market capitalization of $43,137.34 and $26.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Anoncoin Coin Profile

Anoncoin (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2013. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official website is anoncoin.net. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anoncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

