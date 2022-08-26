API3 (API3) Price Tops $1.72 on Major Exchanges

API3 (API3) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. In the last week, API3 has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $1.72 or 0.00008322 BTC on popular exchanges. API3 has a market capitalization of $97.17 million and approximately $14.50 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004843 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004870 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00128190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00032103 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00082661 BTC.

About API3

API3 (API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 113,912,052 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO.

API3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

