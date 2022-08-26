Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.23–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.00 million-$117.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $113.40 million. Appian also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.91–$0.86 EPS.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Appian in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, hitting $47.53. 297,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,887. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.23 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative return on equity of 39.51% and a negative net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of Appian stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $494,857.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,118.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $324,234.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,223,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,803,434.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Steven Lynch sold 8,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total transaction of $494,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,469,118.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 146,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,632,635. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Appian by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Appian during the 2nd quarter worth about $431,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Appian by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Appian by 3.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Appian during the second quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

