Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.82-$2.18 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.25 billion-$7.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.57 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Applied Materials from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Shares of AMAT traded down $5.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.13. 403,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,515. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $167.06. The company has a market cap of $86.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 92.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 12.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

