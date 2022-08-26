Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.32–$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $57.00 million-$60.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.31 million.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI remained flat at $2.76 on Thursday. 222,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,433. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.64. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 14.74% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.17 million. Research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Applied Optoelectronics

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $3.20 to $2.80 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAOI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 236,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 14,932 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 178,182 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 55.8% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 151,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.