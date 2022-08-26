Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) CEO Kevin P. Clark Sells 6,665 Shares of Stock

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $644,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Aptiv Stock Up 2.4 %

APTV stock opened at $99.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.80. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.76, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.00. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $84.14 and a twelve month high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.36). Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aptiv

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 5.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Aptiv by 62.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 132,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,833,000 after buying an additional 50,874 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter valued at $2,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Aptiv from $136.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.47.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

