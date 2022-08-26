Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aqua Power Systems Price Performance
Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.
