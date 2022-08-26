Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Aqua Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Aqua Power Systems stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.27. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.40.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Previously, it was focused on the goal of developing solar energy collection farms on commercial and/or industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted, and/or underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the United States.

