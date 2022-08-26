Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.23

Arcontech Group plc (LON:ARC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.23 ($0.96) and traded as low as GBX 77.50 ($0.94). Arcontech Group shares last traded at GBX 77.50 ($0.94), with a volume of 6,999 shares.

Arcontech Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of £10.31 million and a P/E ratio of 1,107.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 75.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 79.10.

Insider Transactions at Arcontech Group

In other Arcontech Group news, insider Matthew Jeffs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £7,400 ($8,941.52).

About Arcontech Group

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

