Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Down 3.1%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.63 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 8,275 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 804,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ARQT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 10.75, a quick ratio of 10.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Transactions at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $148,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 174,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,320,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $342,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,537,967.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 374,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,089,958. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,730,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,644,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,840,000 after purchasing an additional 652,070 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

