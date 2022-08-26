Ares Protocol (ARES) Market Cap Hits $733,123.98

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $733,123.98 and $67,369.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004796 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001642 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002181 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00798745 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016732 BTC.
Ares Protocol Coin Profile
Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols.
Ares Protocol Coin Trading
