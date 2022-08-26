Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 134.1% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,922. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.66.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

