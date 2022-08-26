Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Up 134.1% in August

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,500 shares, a growth of 134.1% from the July 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Argo Blockchain Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of ARBKF stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) on Friday, hitting GBX 0.45 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,922. Argo Blockchain has a twelve month low of GBX 0.36 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2.37 ($0.03). The firm has a market cap of £2.10 million and a P/E ratio of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.66.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

About Argo Blockchain

(Get Rating)

See Also

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.