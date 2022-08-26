Arqma (ARQ) Price Tops $0.0056

Arqma (ARQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $80,200.23 and $112.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,533.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,692.31 or 0.07859118 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00171571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00262605 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00715410 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.21 or 0.00604690 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000973 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 20,369,576 coins and its circulating supply is 14,325,032 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network.

Arqma Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.