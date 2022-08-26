Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Acquires New Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 25,735.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 810,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after purchasing an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Entegris by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 841,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,577,000 after purchasing an additional 350,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $106.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.57 and its 200 day moving average is $111.78. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.25. Entegris, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.92 and a 12-month high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 30.56%. The business had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.